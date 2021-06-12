Nishkama Capital LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Nishkama Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,711 shares during the quarter. Kraton accounts for 2.1% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Kraton worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kraton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $34.34. 104,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,199. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

