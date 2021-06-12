Nishkama Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Nishkama Capital LLC lowered its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,143 shares during the period. Despegar.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Despegar.com worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 633,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $980.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

