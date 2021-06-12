Nishkama Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. NeoGames accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned 0.36% of NeoGames as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $10,447,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
NGMS traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,763. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.03. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
