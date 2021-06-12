Nishkama Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. NeoGames accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned 0.36% of NeoGames as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $10,447,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,763. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.03. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.