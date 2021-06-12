Nishkama Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Nishkama Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,313 shares during the quarter. Arconic makes up about 2.0% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Arconic worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $141,796,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $29,888,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arconic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ARNC traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.42. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

