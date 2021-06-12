Nishkama Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Nishkama Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,183 shares during the period. Constellium makes up 3.9% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned 0.71% of Constellium worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,599. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

