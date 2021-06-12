Nishkama Capital LLC Sells 77,685 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Nishkama Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,685 shares during the quarter. frontdoor comprises about 0.7% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of frontdoor worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,918,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,914,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 699.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 867,529 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in frontdoor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 595,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 1,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 389,715 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,236. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

