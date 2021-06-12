Nishkama Capital LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Nishkama Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $12,963,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 97,964 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

WPF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 559,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,181. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

