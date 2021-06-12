Nishkama Capital LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nishkama Capital LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112,986 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 0.4% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,365,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,633,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.