Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 3,486 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,632 shares of company stock worth $65,037,602. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.