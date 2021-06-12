Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires Shares of 14,046 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71.

