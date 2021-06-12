Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.