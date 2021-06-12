Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.34 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $12,319,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 621,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after purchasing an additional 43,593 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 752,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,136,000 after buying an additional 227,256 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.64, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427 in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

