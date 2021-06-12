Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181,418 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.