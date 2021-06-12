Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,303,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,874,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,384,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

