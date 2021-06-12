Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $364,002,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $136,373,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -681.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,231,441 shares of company stock valued at $103,757,045. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

