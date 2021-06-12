Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

