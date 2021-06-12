Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,986 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $19,292,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

NYSE MSGS opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.70. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

