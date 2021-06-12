Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 60,603 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,603 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 308,728 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 222,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 135.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.