Noir (NOR) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $455,226.50 and $699.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00224544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00035219 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,506,878 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

