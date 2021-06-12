Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NKRKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Nokian Renkaat Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $20.47 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

