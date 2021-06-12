Noku (NOKU) Market Cap Reaches $7.51 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Noku has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $7,450.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Noku has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.60 or 0.00788645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.08308044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086289 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.