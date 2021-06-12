Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Short Interest Up 317.2% in May

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NSRXF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 32,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,291. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

