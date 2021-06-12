Non-Fungible Yearn Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $355,001.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for about $208.34 or 0.00595627 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00781739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.20 or 0.08262894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00086617 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,481 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

