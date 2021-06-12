noob.finance ($NOOB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $147.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, noob.finance has traded 11% lower against the dollar. noob.finance has a market cap of $35,653.85 and $147.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One noob.finance coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00170397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00196008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.41 or 0.01127421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,738.02 or 0.99879136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

