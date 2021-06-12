Norcros’ (NXR) “No Recommendation” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
NXR stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Thursday. Norcros has a 1-year low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a market cap of £265.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Norcros
See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.