Norcros’ (NXR) “No Recommendation” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

NXR stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Thursday. Norcros has a 1-year low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a market cap of £265.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Norcros alerts:

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.