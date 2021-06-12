Nord Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $643,288.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $643,288.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00008702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,169,554 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

