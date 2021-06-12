Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Nordson worth $25,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.51. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,493 shares of company stock worth $4,722,125. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.