Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Norfolk Southern worth $241,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.49. 1,172,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.