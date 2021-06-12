Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 422 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $57,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

DXCM opened at $400.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,917 shares of company stock valued at $19,883,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

