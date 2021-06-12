Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,485.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in eBay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 105,805 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 39.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in eBay by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,152,827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after acquiring an additional 184,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 8.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 311,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

