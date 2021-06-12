Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 32.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS opened at $263.07 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

