Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,339 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

