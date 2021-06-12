Norinchukin Bank The Buys 196 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $880.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

