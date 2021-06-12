Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $142.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.64. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $142.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

