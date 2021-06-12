Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,214 shares of company stock worth $33,519,066 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

