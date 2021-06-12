Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,734 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of EA opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

