Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 49,280.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 322,293 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after buying an additional 220,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $181.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $182.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.56. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

