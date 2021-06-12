Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,538 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Paychex by 393.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

