Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 376 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX opened at $584.47 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.17 and a 12 month high of $584.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

