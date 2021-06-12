Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $332,245,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $91,122,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $42,492,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,261,000 after purchasing an additional 328,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Shares of MNST opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.47. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

