Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 3,979,267 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $287.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

