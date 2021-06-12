nOS Price Reaches $0.0515 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One nOS coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00174991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00195970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.01115170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,976.88 or 1.00160397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

