NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,137 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of NovaGold Resources worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NG. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.5% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 569,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 213,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NG opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a current ratio of 119.02. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

