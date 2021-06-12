Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,744,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,573 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.33% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $250,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after buying an additional 310,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $61.19 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,555. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

