Nucleus Vision Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and approximately $433,290.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00061321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00786491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.43 or 0.08274643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00086160 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.