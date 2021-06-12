Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,970,866.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $106.59 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.