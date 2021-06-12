NuCypher Achieves Market Capitalization of $184.60 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $184.60 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00795415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.07 or 0.08283152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086715 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,200,569,843 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

