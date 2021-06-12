Nuggets (NUG) Market Cap Hits $1.70 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00168402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00195529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.01121818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,608.67 or 1.00282958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

