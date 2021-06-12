Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.84 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post sales of $9.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $10.53 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $8.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $23.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $64.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

