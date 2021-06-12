Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,093 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Nutrien worth $51,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

